New guidelines for residential schools sought

After COVID-19 clusters were detected in residential educational institutions, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister has asked the Department of Health and Family Welfare to issue a separate set of SOPs for them.

B.C. Nagesh, in his letter to the Principal Secretary of the Health Department, said that these institutions need to have more stringent rules as hundreds of students are residing on the same campus. Officials of the Department of Public Instruction pointed out that almost all clusters were so far reported in residential schools and the highest number of cases were detected in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chikkmagaluru.

Meanwhile, data collated by the DPUE states that 21 students and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past ten days.