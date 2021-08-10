New exam pattern, longer time to prepare helped students

Bengaluru

10 August 2021 00:46 IST

The new examination pattern that had multiple choice questions and delay in conducting the examination helped many students bag 625/625 marks.

Some students The Hindu spoke to said that their schools had sufficient time to help them cope with the new examination pattern. Many students also used online tools to prepare for the examination.

Aklesh Dey, a class X student of Shree Mookambika School who bagged 625 marks, said that he was elated with his scores. “I prepared for the examination in the previous question paper pattern, referred many videos online and used all tech tools available to help in my preparation. I also got to appear for several mock examinations online.” He added that his teachers were available around the clock to help clarify his doubts.

Adithi R., a student of Carmel Convent High School who also bagged full marks, said that she would watch videos on Youtube on the new exam pattern. “Initially, I was anxious when they suddenly changed the exam pattern. But slowly I got used to it. This pattern I believe will bring out the real potential of the students.”

Meanwhile, A. Jyothika, a student of WIDIA Poornaprajna High School, who also secured 625 marks, said that she got more time to prepare for the examination, which worked to her advantage.