‘New entrants too responsible for BJP coming to power’

MYSURU

27 November 2020 00:48 IST

The debate over the significance of 105 BJP MLAs elected earlier against the 17 new entrants to the party from the Congress and the JD(S) continued on Thursday, with former Minister A.H. Vishwanath joining issue with BJP MLA for Honnali M.P. Renukacharya.

Mr. Vishwanath, who is now a BJP MLC and an aspirant for a ministerial berth in the impending Cabinet expansion, told reporters in Madikeri that the 17 new entrants as well as the 105 MLAs of the party were together responsible for the BJP government coming to power in the State.

He said there was no need to create confusion in the minds of people that the B.S. Yediyurappa government came to power only because of a few.

Advertising

Advertising

He hoped that no “injustice” was caused to anybody during the Cabinet expansion and added that he was confident of securing ministerial berth.