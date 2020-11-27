‘New entrants too responsible for BJP coming to power’

The debate over the significance of 105 BJP MLAs elected earlier against the 17 new entrants to the party from the Congress and the JD(S) continued on Thursday, with former Minister A.H. Vishwanath joining issue with BJP MLA for Honnali M.P. Renukacharya.
Mr. Vishwanath, who is now a BJP MLC and an aspirant for a ministerial berth in the impending Cabinet expansion, told reporters in Madikeri that the 17 new entrants as well as the 105 MLAs of the party were together responsible for the BJP government coming to power in the State.
He said there was no need to create confusion in the minds of people that the B.S. Yediyurappa government came to power only because of a few.
He hoped that no “injustice” was caused to anybody during the Cabinet expansion and added that he was confident of securing ministerial berth.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath