New deadline for Shivananda Circle flyover

Bengaluru

11 February 2021 18:34 IST

Administrator directs civic officials to complete work in three months

Shifting of utilities, land acquisition and other hurdles that are delaying the completion of the long-delayed 493-metre long flyover at Shivananda Circle must be resolved soon and work completed in three months, Gaurav Gupta, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator directed the civic officials.

Accompanied by senior officials from projects, land acquisition and forest cells, the administrator inspected the ongoing work at Shivananda Circle, on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

Construction of nine piers of the total 16 has been completed, and work is currently under way for an additional six. However, work on one is pending, since a BWSSB pipeline measuring 700 mm in diameter is yet to be shifted.

Officials informed Mr. Gupta that to shift the pipeline, traffic has to be diverted for at least a week. Some trees have to be translocated and it has been discussed with the tree committee, said a forest official.

For the road widening near the railway under bridge, up to 579 sq.m., seven properties have to be acquired. He directed officials to acquire the required land in exchange for Transfer of Development Rights.