New deadline for offices to move to north Karnataka

In a fresh deadline to six government organisations that were identified to be moved to north Karnataka for the region’s overall development, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar has asked them to move to their designated places in north Karnataka by February 17.

In a special gazette on January 10, 2019, the then JD(S)–Congress coalition government had identified nine government agencies to be moved to different places in north Karnataka from Bengaluru. However, despite the special gazette, which was followed by a Cabinet decision in September 2019, these offices had not been moved out of Bengaluru.

The fresh orders that are applicable to Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam to shift to Almatti; Karnataka Neeravari Nigam to Davangere; Karnataka State Textiles Development Corporation (for power loom) to Belagavi; the office of the Sugar Director and Cane Development to Belagavi; a separate board for north Karnataka that is to be bifurcated from Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board to Hubballi; and offices of two Information Commissioner in Karnataka Information Commission to Belagavi and Kalaburagi.