New deadline for Kundalahalli underpass

The civic body has set a new deadline for completion of the much delayed underpass at Kundalahalli junction. It plans to open the underpass to vehicles by the end of the year.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, accompanied by senior officials, inspected the junction on Thursday. While the construction of retaining walls on all sides has been completed, the excavation work for the main carriageway for the underpass and stitching of precast box elements will start in November. “Work will be completed by December end,” said Mr. Prasad.

Work on the underpass commenced in February 2019.Much of the delay in the project was attributed to land owners of 24 properties not agreeing to the rate of compensation. Following two meetings for rate negotiation, the owners agreed for compensation at the rate of two times the guidance value. The civic body will pay Rs. 42.5 crore to the 24 land owners for acquisition of 36,000 sqft next week.

This additional land will go towards widening of the existing service roads, Mr. Prasad said.