‘New Criminal Laws lack transparency, more draconian in nature’

The new criminal laws that came into effect on July 1 have garnered attention and generated controversy. The amendments have raised concerns over social equity, caste justice, feminism, and overarching principles of justice. Additionally, there is much ambiguity in their implementation.

“It has been brought about in such a non-transparent manner, that it takes you much effort to find out what are these changes that they have even made,” exclaims Advocate Maitreyi Krishnan, President of the All India Lawyers Association of Justice (AILAJ).

She was speaking at a discussion held by the Alternative Law Forum (ALF) on “Decoding the New Criminal Laws: A Social Justice Perspective” on July 18.

The session also featured Dr. Mrinal Satish, Professor at National Law School India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru.

‘Ironical in nature’

One of the primary changes introduced was the renaming of the Indian Penal Code to Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), symbolizing a shift from ‘punishment’ to a broader notion of ‘justice’. However, it has been pointed out that this renaming ironically included increased sentences for numerous offenses and heightened minimum punishments.

“What do you mean by ‘Nyaya’ in this context? The BNS actually increases sentences for over 40 offenses, and it increases minimum punishment for another 40,” pointed out Dr. Satish. Such changes exacerbate existing inequalities by disproportionately impacting vulnerable communities.

The expansion of powers under the new laws has been a subject of significant concern. For instance, the amendments allow for extended periods of police custody without strong procedural safeguards.

The speakers highlighted the vagueness in the language of certain provisions, which allows for broad interpretation that can be used against marginalised communities. For example, the revised sedition law, despite its change in terminology, retains the essence of the colonial law, historically used to suppress dissent, raising alarms about potential abuses of power, especially in cases involving certain communities.

‘Balanced legislation required’

Additionally, the establishment of stringent anti-terrorism measures in everyday criminal law has also raised concern. Both speakers called for balanced legislation that safeguards both national security and individual civil liberties.

It was further noted that while the amendments claim to modernise the legal framework, they might perpetuate further biases. For instance, concerns were raised about provisions that could criminalise activities traditionally associated with minority groups, such as land grabbing among small farmers and informal settlers. Additionally, social calls for the criminalisation of marital rape have not been addressed, and in some cases, lesser punishment for rape during marital separation was flagged.

‘Upholding Constitutional values important’

The session underscored the importance of transparent and inclusive lawmaking processes that genuinely reflect the diverse sections of Indian society. “We must ensure that legal reforms uphold constitutional values and protect the rights of all citizens,” emphasised Dr. Satish, urging the administration and legal professionals to remain highly vigilant in safeguarding fundamental freedoms while navigating such laws.

“I think it is important for all of us to also recognize that it is necessary for us to really understand and recognize that these laws will affect all of us, so paying attention to the changes becomes vital,” added Advocate Krishnan.

Currently, many state governments, including Karnataka, have constituted expert committees to examine these laws and their applicability in the state context. Other legal forums have also come together to discuss potential reforms, emphasizing the need for continuous scrutiny and public discourse to ensure equitable justice and uphold constitutional principles.