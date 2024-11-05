ADVERTISEMENT

New born baby murdered in Bengaluru

Published - November 05, 2024 12:12 pm IST - bengaluru

It was a premature baby and had respiratory problems

The Hindu Bureau

A one-month-old baby was killed, and the body was found in the overhead tank of the house at Iggalur in Anekal, in Bengaluru, on November 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a premature baby and had respiratory problems. The baby was discharged from the hospital and brought home by the parents one week ago, said the police.

On November 4, the mother, Archana, went to the washroom. On coming out, the baby was missing. She raised an alarm. Everyone, including the neighbours, started searching for the baby before alerting the Surya City police at 2 p.m. The police joined the search. After two hours, they found the body of the baby in the overhead tank.

According to the police, Archana was living in her parents’ house after the delivery.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case of murder has been registered. Police are checking CCTV camera footage in the neighbourhood to identify the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

bengaluru / murder

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US