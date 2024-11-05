New born baby murdered in Bengaluru

A one-month-old baby was killed, and the body was found in the overhead tank of the house at Iggalur in Anekal, in Bengaluru, on November 4.

It was a premature baby and had respiratory problems. The baby was discharged from the hospital and brought home by the parents one week ago, said the police.

On November 4, the mother, Archana, went to the washroom. On coming out, the baby was missing. She raised an alarm. Everyone, including the neighbours, started searching for the baby before alerting the Surya City police at 2 p.m. The police joined the search. After two hours, they found the body of the baby in the overhead tank.

According to the police, Archana was living in her parents’ house after the delivery.

A case of murder has been registered. Police are checking CCTV camera footage in the neighbourhood to identify the accused.