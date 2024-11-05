GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New born baby murdered in Bengaluru

It was a premature baby and had respiratory problems

Published - November 05, 2024 12:12 pm IST - bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A one-month-old baby was killed, and the body was found in the overhead tank of the house at Iggalur in Anekal, in Bengaluru, on November 4.

It was a premature baby and had respiratory problems. The baby was discharged from the hospital and brought home by the parents one week ago, said the police.

On November 4, the mother, Archana, went to the washroom. On coming out, the baby was missing. She raised an alarm. Everyone, including the neighbours, started searching for the baby before alerting the Surya City police at 2 p.m. The police joined the search. After two hours, they found the body of the baby in the overhead tank.

According to the police, Archana was living in her parents’ house after the delivery.

A case of murder has been registered. Police are checking CCTV camera footage in the neighbourhood to identify the accused.

Published - November 05, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.