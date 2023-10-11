October 11, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the entire Purple Line of Namma Metro now operational, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) feeder bus services from K.R. Pura metro station to Central Silk Board, catering to commuters in the tech corridor of Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru, on October 11.

BMTC has launched feeder services on two routes originating at K.R. Pura metro station.

The first route runs from K.R. Pura to Central Silk Board, with a frequency of 5 minutes during peak hours and 8 minutes during non-peak hours.

The second route is a circular service from-and-to K.R. Pura metro station via Marathahalli, Kundalahalli, ITPL, and Garudacharpalya, operating every 5 minutes during peak hours and every 10 minutes during non-peak hours.

BMTC has also introduced Route 3, connecting Kadugodi to Kadugodi via Hope Farm, ITPL, Graphite India, AECS Layout gate, and Route 4 from Kadugodi to Marathahalli via Hope Farm, Varthur Kodi, and Siddapura.

On October 11 morning, Mr. Reddy, accompanied by M.V. Rajeev Gowda, Vice-Chairperson of the State Institute For The Transformation of Karnataka (SITK), BMTC Managing Director G. Sathyavathi, Srinivas Alavilli, a fellow at WRI, and Manas Das, president of Outer Ring Road Companies’ Association (ORRCA), boarded a bus at K.R. Pura metro station.

Many employees from different companies along the ORR also utilised the bus service.

The Personal2Public initiative launched by B.PAC and WRI India has been encouraging people to shift from personal vehicles to public transport at least twice a week.

