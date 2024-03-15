New air routes in the offing from Bengaluru

March 15, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

New air routes from Bengaluru are in the offing in both domestic and international sectors. On the domestic front, StarAir will commence direct flights from Bengaluru to Nanded.

The airline will start daily flights between Bengaluru and Nanded starting March 31. The flight will depart Bengaluru at 7.15 a.m. and arrive at Nanded at 8.35 a.m. and from Nanded the flight will depart at 4.45 p.m. and arrive in Bengaluru at 6.05 pm.

Indigo, as part of its new domestic routes to its upcoming summer schedule, has announced that it will operate daily direct flights between Srinagar and Bengaluru starting from April 1.

The flight will depart Bengaluru at 9.35 a.m. and arrive at Srinagar at 1.05 p.m.

Vistara has also announced increased connectivity to three destinations from Bengaluru. The airline now offers a daily flight to Udaipur, two flights (daily) to Thiruvananthapuram, and three times daily to Kochi.

On the international sector, Virgin Atlantic will start daily direct service between Bengaluru and London (Heathrow) from March 31 for both customer and cargo operations. The Bengaluru flights will operate on Virgin Atlantic’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

It will have 31 upper-class, 35 premium, and 192 economy delight, classic, and light seats, as well as the upper-class social space. It will also offer a cargo service with 20 tonnes available on each flight.

