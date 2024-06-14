GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New 66 kV UG cable laid between Pottery Road and HBR Layout 

Published - June 14, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A new 66 kV underground (UG) cable was commissioned on Friday by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). The cable was laid between the HBR 220 kV station and the Pottery Road 66 kV station. 

The cable has been laid across 5.18 kilometres at a cost of ₹39.05 crore. Sarvagna Nagar, HBR Layout, Nagawara, Banaswadi, Kammanahalli, Kadugondanahalli, Lingarajpuram, Arabic College, Tannery Road, Davis Road, Pulakeshinagar, Bangalore Cantonment railway station, and the surrounding areas will benefit from the new line. 

“This flagship project also ensures energy savings of about 17.603 million units (MU) annually. The addition of the new 66 kV UG cable line is a significant step towards enhancing the power distribution infrastructure in Bengaluru,” said K.J. George, Energy Minister. 

KREDL workshop

Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) on Friday hosted a workshop with key stakeholders to discuss and prepare comprehensive annual action plans for the Karnataka Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency (EC and EE) Policy 2022-27. 

“The EC and EE Policy 2022-27 aims to conserve around 744 million kWh of electricity, avoiding the need for 454 megawatts (MW) of fossil fuel-based generation capacity, and reducing CO2 emissions by 6,10,080 tonness. It also targets annual energy savings for six sectors: domestic, commercial, industrial, agriculture, municipal public waterworks,” said K.P. Rudrappaiah, MD, KREDL. 

Karnataka has 23.05 gigawatts installed capacity from various renewable energy sources, as of April 31.

