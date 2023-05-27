ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens laud man’s selfless act of clearing floodwater at Indiranagar

May 27, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shrushti Mahajan

Dushyant Dubey single-handedly unclogs the drainage inlets to help commuters in Bengaluru. Photo: Special Arrangement

A 31-year-old man has emerged as an example of a selfless act by clearing floodwater on the roads in Indiranagar when it rained a few days back in Bengaluru. The netizens are appreciating his act on multiple social media platforms.

As the inlets on either side of a four-lane 80 feet road at Indiranagar were choked due to fallen leaves and waste after it rained on May 21, the water started to accumulate on the road, causing inundation. Commuters moving on the stretch were wading through the water with difficulty and cursing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). While a few were videographing the condition of the road to put it on social media, Dushyant Dubey swung into action to clear the water. 

Mr. Dubey, who works in an automobile company, holding a stick first probed the inlets and found choking at 8 inlets. He then began the process of unclogging and removing the waste. Mr. Dubey, who has been living in Bengaluru for the last eight years, originally hails from Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Holding the stick in one hand, he pulled out wastes from another. He removed waste like plastic, leaves, branches, automobile parts, medical waste, silt and others. 

A major root cause for choking was the absence of inlet covers. The inlets help channel rainwater falling on the road into stormwater drain. The caps of at least 5 inlets were missing and BBMP had not replaced them with new ones. The waste that entered through the inlets went inside blocking the drain. He toiled for about 45 minutes singlehandedly to clear the water. As he blindly placed hand inside the drains, Mr Dubey suffered cuts and bruises. 

Mr. Dubey, talking to The Hindu, said, “Instead of always airing complaints about civic problems, citizens sometimes have to act. This would make the city [a] better place to live.”

He has been involved in social work for many years. The video of him clearing the water has now gone viral on social media. Mr. Dubey further pointed out that as wastes are cleared from the inlets, the road is safe from flooding for time. He also urged the BBMP to put covers to the inlets. 

