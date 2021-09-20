NEP 2020 is student-centric, flexible, says Ashwath Narayan

KARNATAKA BENGALURU 11/09/2021 Logo for the Digital Conclave 2021

20 September 2021 04:12 IST

On the final day of The Hindu’s career counselling conclave, experts advise students on careers in science and law and offer tips on how to crack the UPSC exam

The National Education Policy 2020 being implemented in Karnataka for first-year undergraduates from the academic year 2021-22 will be student-centric with flexibility to promote broad-based learning, besides specialisations in domain areas.

This was stated by Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan while speaking on the ‘Importance of National Education Policy’ at The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Digital Conclave on Sunday.

First in the country

The State is set to be the first in the country to implement the NEP and all educational institutions have geared up to create the ecosystem and the platform required to provide the kind of education relevant to the 21st century, said the Minister.

Mr. Narayan released ‘The Hindu Career Guidance Handbook 2021’ which will be available at The Hindu offices across Karnataka from September 23. The soft copy in a PDF format will be emailed to all registered participants.

Preparing for civil services

In the earlier session, L.K. Atheeq, Principal Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Government of India, provided a perspective on the civil services and how one should go about preparing for the same. In the session on ‘How to Crack the UPSC Exam’, he drew from his own experience of preparing for the civil services examination. “Give yourselves a two-year window for preparation before appearing for the exam. Ideally, make serious effort from the second year of degree onwards by building up your knowledge base, especially in current affairs,” he said.

In the context of preparing for the UPSC exam, Mr. Atheeq stressed upon the importance of cultivating the habit of reading newspapers and said The Hindu and Frontline magazine were the most valuable as they provided a comprehensive and analytical coverage of serious issues germane to society.

Before embarking on preparing for the civil services examination, aspirants should be clear about why they are opting for IAS, IPS or any other service. He said a career in the civil services was satisfying because people can make a positive impact on society through policy making or by implementing it.

