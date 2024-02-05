Nelamangala police book man on the charge of sexually assaulting minor girl

February 05, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Nelamangala police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Act, 2012 and for rape, against a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl for the last six years, including when she was a minor.

The accused, identified as Shivakumar Hosalli, 25, from Bidar, reportedly met the girl and her family in Udupi during a programme organised by a Hindutva outfit in 2018.

According to the police, the accused, who worked at a private firm in Chickpet, later met the girl while she was alone at home and allegedly sexually assaulted her in 2018, when she was still a minor.

The accused allegedly recorded the act on his mobile phone and started blackmailing her seeking sexual favours. He allegedly even extorted money from her in the past six years.

When the victim started avoiding him owing to his increasing demands, the accused shared the private videos with her family members, said the police.

In January, the accused allegedly called her again demanding sexual favours, while her parents were away. The victim shared her ordeal with her parents and approached the police. The victim is now 22-years-old.