Nehru planetarium to get an upgrade

22 February 2020 10:05 IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in the city is all set for a smart upgrade at a cost of ₹20 crore. As per the proposed upgrade by the Bengaluru Smart City Ltd., it will have a well-equipped auditorium and lecture halls with a seating capacity of 600. This space will have a total built up area of 40,350 sq.ft, which will be dedicated to special lectures, seminars, and other performances.

The proposed building will also have a viewing deck for events/eclipses, rest rooms and toilets, apart from a small café with seating and basement parking. The objective is to develop a state-of-the-art ecosystem where research and innovation in science and technology can take place.

On Thursday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner and officials of Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. inspected the premises. A press release stated that civic chief B.H. Anil Kumar directed officials to ensure that the building complies with green building norms. The new building will be a tribute to the country’s scientists, so as to inspire and encourage future generations.

