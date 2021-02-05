‘Neglect of Kannadigas in metro’ raised in Council

Several members of the Legislative Council on Thursday raised concerns over the “neglect of Kannada and Kannadigas” in Namma Metro.

Denying this, in response to a question by member Kantharaj, Chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in a written statement tabled by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai that out of 1,112 on contract jobs in the metro rail, 997 are from Karnataka.

However, senior JD(S) member Basavaraj Horatti said the data submitted by the State government showed that of the 22 key posts, only one was being held by a Kannadiga and since these officials oversaw outsourcing jobs, Kannadigas had reportedly been “deceived of opportunities”.

As per his suggestion, Mr. Bommai said henceforth BMRCL’s Managing Director, an IAS officer of the State, would be made in-charge of recruitment for outsourced labour as well, to ensure those from the State are given a priority.

Meanwhile, Congress member Narayanaswamy said those at the Namma Metro ticket counters mostly did not know Kannada and it was unacceptable. He said the government must ensure that the public interface of Namma Metro must primarily be in Kannada.