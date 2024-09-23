ADVERTISEMENT

Neev Literature Festival 2024 from September 28

Published - September 23, 2024 10:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The 8th edition of the Neev Literature Festival, one of India’s biggest children’s festivals, will be held in Bengaluru on September 28 and 29.

The two-day festival will see around 85 delegates, three performing groups, and over 100 sessions for children, parents, and educators, besides book launches, readings, signings, and awards presentation. International authors like Sophie Blackall, Adam Gidwitz and Yuyi Morales will share the stage with some of India’s best-known writers and illustrators, including Anushka Ravishankar, Shabnam Minwalla, Jane De Suza, Ashok Rajagopalan, Bijal Vachharajani, Andaleeb Wajid, Yuvan Aves, and Rohan Chakravarty. The festival is free and open to all, and will be hosted on the Neev campus in Yemalur.

For more details, visit www.neevliteraturefestival.org. If you’d like to register for the festival, you can do so at https://nlf2024.paperform.co/

