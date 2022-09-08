NEET toppers eager to join AIIMS

The NEET-2022 top scorers from Karnataka are eager to join the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi to pursue medical courses.

The National Testing Agency announced the NEET-2022 results late on Wednesday night and three students from Karnataka made it to the top 10 All India Rank (AIR) list. Here is what the toppers had to say:

Hirishikesh Nagabhushan Gangule, a son of software engineers from Bengaluru, credits target-oriented planning and immense support from his parents and faculty members of his coaching centre for his success. Although he had plans to gain a good rank, to be counted among the top 5 in the country wasn’t something he had expected.

Hrishikesh told to The Hindu, “I knew I will get a good rank, but I didn’t expect that I will be among the highest marks scorer. It feels great and it is a relief as well. My approach has always been to daily focus on specific topics that I had planned to study, instead of studying for extremely long hours. My parents have been my biggest motivators who’ve taught me to learn from my mistakes and move forward.”

He also enjoys drawing, painting, reading books and watching wildlife documentaries for leisure. “I decided to become a doctor when I was in Class IV. I felt like wanted to help society. I have a few doctors in my family and when I spoke with them, I felt motivated. I want to join AIIMS, New Delhi, for the MBBS course and I will like to pursue cardiology,” he said.

Rucha Pawashe, a student of Raja Lakhamagouda Science College, Belagavi, is the second topper in the State and fourth AIR topper. She is also the second AIR topper in the female category

Rucha comes from a family of doctors and feels happy to continue the family tradition. Her father, Mohan, mother, Smitha, and elder brother, Prathamesh, are doctors. Rucha’s grandfather and great grandfather have also been doctors.

After higher studies in medicine, she wants to work in a charity hospital.

Her advice to NEET aspirants is, “Face the examination confidently; study the question paper and understand the patterns. Try to understand the concepts rather than learning them by rote and face the examination without tension. There is no need to study 24 hours a day. You have to manage your time properly so that you don’t seem to waste time. Also, you have to spend quality time with your friends and family as that keeps you sane.”

Krishna S.R., a student of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Bengaluru, has emerged as the third topper in the State and eighth topper in the AIR list. Krishna, a resident of Hosur, Tamil Nadu, joined Chaitanya school for his pre-university course.

“I went thoroughly through the NCERT portions; next I practised a lot of objective type questions and the materials from my institution. Becoming a doctor was a dream since my school days. I want to join AIMS. COVID-19 lockdown helped me in my preparation from I PUC. Conducting tests regularly helped me a lot. I want to serve the nation as a doctor,” Krishna said.