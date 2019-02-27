'Need intervention programmes at the school and pre-university levels for transgenders'

Although consecutive governments have made promises to promote education and employment opportunities among the transgender community, these assurances have not translated into reality. The Karnataka State Policy for Transgenders, 2017, which promises free education and reservation in educational institutions for members of the community, is yet to be implemented.

Although some universities, like Bangalore University, have taken the initiative and decided to reserve one seat in each department for transgenders, no student has availed of the same. Academicians point out that this is because many transgenders drop out of school, and do not even complete high school, and hence are not eligible to join colleges. Records from the Department of Pre-University Education show that no transgender has registered for the second pre-university examination.

K.R. Venugopal, Vice Chancellor of BU, said, “There is not enough awareness on the reservation, and many of them are alienated from the mainstream. We would be happy to facilitate education for transgenders if they come forward.”

Other universities, like the RGUHS, do not have a reservation policy, but said if the government comes up with a policy decision, they would implement it.

However, transgenders have been identified as a disadvantaged group and are given preference in the Right of Free and Compulsory Education reservation quota for class one. But this, experts point out, is ‘meaningless’ as most transgenders realise their sexuality after adolescence.

Priyanka R., a radio jockey, said that she dropped out of school in class nine. “The intervention programmes need to be targeted at the school and pre-university level to ensure that transgenders are given adequate support to continue their education,” she said.