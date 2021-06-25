‘Need for caution as cases surge in other States’

Bengaluru

Given the surge in cases in Kerala and Maharashtra, Karnataka needs to be cautious and conduct more tests in border areas, said Health and Medical Education Minister K.Sudhakar, speaking to presspersons here on Friday. “We have instructed the district administration to conduct more tests in border areas,” said Dr. Sudhakar. “It is not appropriate to close borders. We need to be cautions at bus and railway stations.”

He also said that there is no need to panic about the Delta Plus variant. “There are two cases of this variant, in Bengaluru and in Mysuru. Both the patients are having mild symptoms. The one in Mysuru is completely recovered. There was no severity in both the cases. Primary contacts of these cases have tested negative. Therefore, there is no need to panic about these virus. Genome sequencing is being done everyday to detect nee strains,” said the Minister.

There is some difference in treatment protocol for Delta and Delta Plus variants. All these will be discussed with experts in the meeting with Chief Minister, he added

