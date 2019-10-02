Nearly half of Zoo Club participants enrolled for free this year

Nearly half the participants in the Zoo Club, an initiative by Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP), will be enrolled at no cost this time, with the park authorities deciding to admit students from economically backward sections for free.

The programme, which is set to begin this month, is aimed at encouraging children and youngsters to “connect with nature, wildlife and work towards conservation of the same by bringing about relevant changes in their day-to-day activities.”

Topics covered include captive management, nutrition, animal care, animal behaviour and welfare, as well as a wildlife careers session to give students an opportunity to interact with experts in the field to consider a career in wildlife.

Open to those aged between 12 and 18, the registration fee is ₹1,000, except for students of government schools.

Amala M. Anil, Education Officer, BBP told The Hindu that 60 participants had enrolled for the programme this year. The programme was started in 2017.

“The intake has been more or less the same every year. We usually offer free enrolment for children from government schools. But this year, we have extended the benefit to children from private schools who are from economically weak backgrounds,” she said.

The programme is held every Sunday for 15 weeks and includes workshops, field visits and group activities to understand the need for conserving wildlife and nature. The other addition this year is a tie-up with the Bannerghatta National Park, which will allow participants to visit the park as a part of the programme.

Ms. Anil said exceptions are made for interested adults. “We have a few adults too this year. In fact, last year, one of the participants was a surgeon,” she said.