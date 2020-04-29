Nearly 3,000 people left south India by air

Over 3,000 foreign nationals, including tourists and expats, who were stranded due to the lockdown were flown to their respective countries from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) since March 31.

Twenty-two flights were made to 17 destinations across the globe from KIA, said a press release. The first evacuation was to Frankfurt in Germany with Air India operating a flight on March 31.

The largest number of passengers were headed to Tokyo with JAL operating three flights on three consecutive days followed by Incheon in South Korea with Korean Air operating one flight, according to a release.

Baghdad, Cairo, Colombo, Doha, Frankfurt, London were some of the other destinations to which flights were operated. For the first time, KIA facilitated flights to eight new cities, including Baku, Baghdad, Cairo, Incheon, Rome, Paro, Stockholm, and Tbilisi, the release said.

“These flights were coordinated between governments to help foreign nationals, stranded in Bengaluru and across south India due to the nationwide lockdown, return home,” the release stated.