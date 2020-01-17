NCW wants speedy execution of rape convicts

The National Commission for Women (NWC) is planning to write to all the State governments and the authorities concerned to amend the jail manuals so that execution of rape convicts is not ‘deliberately delayed’, said Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women (NCW).

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of ‘Know your POSH eco-system’, a conference on sexual harassment at workplace organised for IT companies by Metis POSH Consulting Service, on Friday, she said, “Justice delayed is justice denied. There has been too much delay and impediments in hanging the four men found guilty in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Mercy should be shown to the parents of the victim, and not the convicts,” adding that their execution would “send a strong message and act as a deterrent.”

“Such delaying tactics should be taken into consideration and all such loopholes should be cleared. This is a practical problem that needs to be addressed immediately,” she said.

The Delhi Prison Rules of 2018 says that there has to be a minimum of 14 days’ gap between rejection of mercy petition and the date of execution. “This is being misused by convicts and their counsels,” she said.

‘Internal committees not up to the mark’

Speaking at the conference on prevention of sexual harassment at workplace, she said that the working of internal committees in companies is not up to the mark. “As per my experience, 30% of cases relating to workplace sexual harassment are false. This has had a negative impact on genuine cases,” she said.

She also said that clauses, such as compromise and compensation, should be removed from the Act, which were not only unethical but also led to false complaints.

Accepting that the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013 needs to be updated, she said that the NCW would soon convey the necessary changes to the Centre.

Arpita Sen of Exide Life Insurance Company Limited said that the spirit and background of the legislation should be taken into consideration as mere compliance with law does not take us anywhere. “The situation in urban and rural areas, in multi-nationals companies or manufacturing industries, will be different. However, the Act does not speak about such specifications,” she said.

She said that the definition of sexual harassment should be changed, and matters such as consensual relationships going bad should be dealt with sensitively.