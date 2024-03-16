NCPCR team inspects Muslim girls’ orphanage, alleges human trafficking

March 16, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Tension prevailed for some time when a team led by NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo visited an orphanage for Muslim women at Ashwathnagar in Amarjyothi Layout for inspection and claimed that there was a human trafficking racket in the garb of marrying off the residents of the orphanage to people in the Gulf countries.

Mr. Kanoongo later told the media: “It is an illegal orphanage... Twenty girl children were kept there, some of them were orphans and semi-orphans; we don’t know the precise number as they did not allow us to complete our inquiry. Our female counsellors interacted with the girls. We saw that children were being groomed to get married in the Gulf countries...”

Tension prevailed for some time when members of the orphanage, along with a few local residents, gathered and objected to the inspection by male members without any notice. There was a heated argument when the team claimed they had the required permission. The jurisdictional police, who had accompanied the inspection team, intervened and escorted them to the station.

Mr. Kanoongo alleged that the police were not taking action despite illegal activities at the orphanage. The police said they would initiate probe if a complaint was filed.