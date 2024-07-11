GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NCC cadets of Christ University in Bengaluru scale unexplored Himalayan peak 

The mountaineering expedition was flagged off on May 11 and returned on June 16 

Published - July 11, 2024 05:35 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of NCC cadets escorting former president Pranab Mukerjee to the golden jubilee celebrations of Christ University in Bengaluru, Karnataka on July 4, 2019.

A file photo of NCC cadets escorting former president Pranab Mukerjee to the golden jubilee celebrations of Christ University in Bengaluru, Karnataka on July 4, 2019. | Photo Credit: File photo

NCC cadets of Christ University, representing the No. 2 Company of the 9 Karnataka and Goa Battalion, demonstrated their mountaineering abilities in their recent Himalayan expedition. A team of 38 cadets, led by Captain Sajina Begum, scaled an unnamed and unscaled peak at a height of over 17,000 feet in Lahaul district of Himachal Pradesh in June 2024. 

The expedition was mounted in partnership with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

The cadets began with a specialised 26-day mountaineering course in Manali, which included rigorous training in rock-climbing, ice-climbing, rappelling, survival skills, traversing snow-covered terrain, and high-altitude acclimatisation. ”

The mountaineering expedition was flagged off by Deputy Directorate General Air Commodore S.B. Arun Kumar, VSM, on May 11. The team was welcomed back by Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fr. Jose C.C., on June 16. The Vice-Chancellor felicitated Captain Sajina Begum and the cadets.

Air Commodore S.B. Arun Kumar said, “The basic mountaineering course not only builds confidence and a spirit of adventure, but also helps the youth face the Services Selection Board (SSB) and be a part of the defence forces.”

bengaluru / university / universities and colleges / adventure

