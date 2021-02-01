NCBS scientist dies in road accident

Bengaluru

01 February 2021 23:49 IST

A 35-year-old post-doctoral scientist at the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) was killed in a road accident when he and his wife were taking a walk on Sunday night.

According to the police, Siddaratha Datta was knocked down by a speeding motorcyclist on Rajiv Gandhi Main Road at Sahakara Nagar around 9 p.m.

“Siddaratha hailed from Kolkata and resided in Sir M.V. Layout. He and his wife had gone for a walk after dinner. While they were approaching a market in the neighbourhood near the NCBS campus, he was hit by a motorcyclist from behind,” said a police officer. He sustained severe injuries. Passersby took him to a hospital but he succumbed a few hours later. After learning about the incident, senior officials, including B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, joint commissioner of police (Traffic), visited the spot.

The two-wheeler rider Manoj Kumar, 23, fell from his motorcycle on impact. “He is a building construction labourer, and has been hospitalised,” said the officer. Based on a complaint by Siddaratha’s wife, the Hebbal police have taken up a case against Manoj. “We are waiting for him to recover to question him. We are also waiting for the medical report to see if was under the influence of alcohol,” said a senior police officer.

His death has come as a shock to fellow scientists at NCBS. “He was taken to Aster Hospital by onlookers but passed away around midnight. We are following up with the hospital and authorities,” said Satyajit Mayor, director, NCBS, in a message to his colleagues.