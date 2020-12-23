NCB unearths busts international drug racket; two held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) unearthed an international drug racket and recovered 3,000 MDMA pills and 240 gram of cocaine, which had been imported from the Netherlands.
The consignment was discovered on Friday, while officials were monitoring packages at the Foreign Post Office in Chamarajpet. The NCB also nabbed a couple who had come to receive the consignment.
According to the officials, the high quality MDMA pills were sourced from the Netherlands while the cocaine was procured from Ethiopia. “They were meant for distribution in Bengaluru,” said the NCB. The pills were concealed in the layers of a tablecloth, while the cocaine was hidden in the inner walls of a corrugated box that was part of the consignment.
A team of officials kept watch at the post office and nabbed the couple identified as Ramla Shedafa Nancy and Emmanuel Michael. Foreign passports, which say they are from Kenya, have been recovered from them, but they seem to be fake, the NCB added.
Further investigations are ongoing.
