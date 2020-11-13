NCB unearths another inter-State drug racket; 3 arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) announced that it has unearthed yet another inter-State drug racket and arrested three people for allegedly smuggling hashish oil into Bengaluru from Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials intercepted a car near Devanahalli toll gate on Monday. They recovered three packets wrapped in brown cover that were taped under the driver’s seat, worth approximately ₹25 lakh.

The accused — Ranjith R.S., Ananth P.D., and Sarang K.K. — allegedly confessed that the drugs were sourced from their contacts in Visakhapatnam. After procuring consignments of the narcotic, they would sell it through their contacts in Bengaluru and Kerala. “The accused also said they were smuggling drugs to West Asia, Maldives, and Sri Lanka,” said Amit Ghawate, zonal director, NCB.

Ecstasy pills

Officers with the Bengaluru City Customs Commissionerate working at the Foreign Post Office, Chamarajpet, on Wednesday recovered a parcel declared as a foot massage machine in which a consignment of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) or ecstasy tablets had been hidden.

The total quantity of the pills recovered was around 2.34 kg, which sells for ₹1.2 crore in the international market, according to officials.

Officials are tracking down the person who placed the order of the foot massage machine.

In toys package

In another case, Customs officials on Wednesday recovered 230 grams of hydro ganja worth ₹3.6 lakh that had been shipped from the U.S. to a Bengaluru address via an international courier. The drugs were concealed in a package containing toys.