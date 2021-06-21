NCB seizes marijuana worth ₹15 crore

Bengaluru

21 June 2021 22:49 IST

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials of Bengaluru zone, along with Hyderabad sub-zone officials, unearthed an inter-State drug racket and seized two tonnes of marijuana, which, officials said is the biggest seizure ever, estimatedly worth ₹15 crore.

The seizure was made based on the intelligence input to the Bengaluru zonal unit officials. The officials intercepted a truck carrying drugs near Pedda Amberpet Toll Plaza in Hyderabad and arrested four persons, including the truck driver. The marijuana was concealed between raw cashew nut shells in around 1,080 packets. Each packet of ganja weighed around 2 kg. It was sourced source of the ganja was from Andhra-Odisha border and going to Pune and Mumbai, said Amit Ghawate, zonal director, Bengaluru.

The four arrested are identified as K Kale, S Kale, C Kale and B Dhoralkar from Osmanabad of Maharashtra.

Probe revealed that the accused sourced the drugs from AP and Odisha border, where it which is cultivated illegally in naxal infested areas.

The officials further said that there is a wide peddling network to distribute marijuana across the country, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other states. It is also smuggled across the ocean to Sri Lanka, they added.