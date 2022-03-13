NCB seizes 1.97 kg of banned drug hidden in metallic spools

Officials with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have seized 1.97 kg of pseudoephedrine hidden in spools of metallic yarn at a courier centre. Two people, one of whom is a South African national, have been arrested so far.

Based on specific intelligence, officers of the NCB’s Bengaluru zonal unit, intercepted the outbound parcel at the courier centre in Bengaluru on Friday night. The parcel was scheduled to be shipped to New Zealand.

When they examined the consignment, they found that it contained 50 spools of metallic yarn. Concealed in each spool was 40 gms of a powdery substance, later identified as pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In total, 1.97 kg of pseudoephedrine, worth approximately ₹1.4 crore, was seized from 50 spools, said NCB Bengaluru zonal unit director Amit Ghawate. “Both the accused have accepted their role in drug trafficking. With their arrest, NCB-Bengaluru has effectively neutralised a drug syndicate that was operating in a unique and systematic manner,” he said.