NCB busts international drug racket, arrests three persons in Bengaluru

The drugs were seized from a couple of passengers who arrived at Yesvantpur Railway Station from Lucknow, at Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru.

April 14, 2022 13:57 IST

A team of NCB officers intercepted two persons at Yeshwantpur railway station on their arrival from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh