NCB busts international drug racket, arrests three persons in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau April 14, 2022 13:57 IST

The drugs were seized from a couple of passengers who arrived at Yesvantpur Railway Station from Lucknow, at Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an international drug racket in Bengaluru with links to Nepal. A total of 3.176 kg of charas and hashish worth ₹7 lakh was seized and three persons were arrested. Based on specific information, a team of officers of NCB Bengaluru zonal unit intercepted two persons at Yeshwantpur railway station. They arrived from Aishbagh in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and seized the drugs from them. The drugs were wrapped in brown adhesive tape and kept in a backpack. The duo are from Uttar Pradesh and they had procured the contraband from a supplier in Nepal, according to Amith Ghawate, zonal director, NCB who added that the duo are habitual offenders and long-time suppliers. drugs bengaluruThe person who was waiting at a designated place in Bengaluru to receive the contraband was also apprehended.



