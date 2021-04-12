NCB busts drug racket

12 April 2021 22:49 IST

The consignment was being smuggled from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh

Officials of the NCB busted an inter-State drug racket on Saturday and seized 90 kg of marijuana being smuggled into the city from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on a specific intelligence input, a team of NCB Bangalore zone succeeded in intercepting a goods vehicle at Devanahalli and made the seizure.

The drug was packed in jute bags concealed under a load of coconuts, Amit Ghawate, zonal director, NCB , said.

Two persons, identified as A. Kumar and Z. Hussain who were transporting the consignment, were arrested. Preliminary investigation revealed that the drug was sourced from Andhra Pradesh.

The NCB officials have taken the duo into custody to probe their network.