National Space Day: ISRO announces logo design contest

Published - May 12, 2024 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The contest is part of the 1st National Space Day celebrations on August 23

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited the public to design a logo that embodies the spirit of the nation’s space achievements.

The logo design contest announced by the space agency is part of the 1st National Space Day celebrations.

“India had successfully landed its Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander on the lunar south polar region on August 23, 2023. To commemorate this feat, every year August 23 has been declared as National Space Day by the Government of India,” ISRO said.

It added that on the 1st National Space Day, the Department of Space will be conducting extensive celebrations across the country.

To commemorate the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, the theme selected for National Space Day this year is “Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga”.

“ISRO’s commitment to Space science is inseparable from its commitment to society and for encouraging public participation in this mega event, ISRO/DOS solicits from the citizens of India to unleash their creativity by designing a logo that embodies the spirit of our nation’s space achievements,” the space agency said.

It added that the chosen design should resonate with the theme, leaving a lasting impression and enabling clear reproduction across various mediums such as websites, brochures, banners, apparel, and more. The selected design will be exhibited on different brochures, banners, merchandise, etc. related to National Space Day-2024.

The public must to submit the designs as digital creations to nsd2024@isro.gov.in on or before May 20, 2024. (jpg, png, pdf format).

