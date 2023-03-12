National pilot programme on running buses using methanol-blended fuel flagged off

March 12, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The national pilot programme for running city buses by using 15% methanol blended fuel (MD15) was flagged off by Union Minister for Road Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has provided some of its buses to Ashok Leyland to carry out field trials for three months. After the trial run, a report will be submitted to the MoRTH and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas by the NITI Aayog, the agency that conceptualised a roadmap for methanol economy for the country’s commercial implementation of the fuel.

Organisers claim that the MD15 reduces pollution by 20% and the blended fuel is cheaper than diesel. “MD15 can be adopted by diesel vehicles without any modification and can be used as a direct substitution for diesel. Methanol as renewable fuel produced from renewable sources such as CO 2 , biomass, and any other route of conventional production of methanol sequestered for carbon capture and utilisation is an excellent fuel for achieving net carbon neutrality with existing vehicular infrastructure and existing distribution infrastructure,” stated a press release.

On the occasion, the Minister also flagged off India’s first M100 — a methanol prototype truck manufactured by Ashok Leyland. “The prototype truck, which is a 10-tonne tipper truck, has been built for drivability assessment and durability trials. Detailed development work is on the cards involving finetuning the vehicle performance, engine, and vehicle durability in the coming months,” stated the release.

On the occasion, Mr. Gadkari said that encouragement for use of methanol would reduce reliance on the import of fuel that cost ₹16 lakh crore and reduce the pollution level. He said consumers would be benefited as methanol per litre is ₹25 to ₹26, whereas diesel per litre costs ₹110. The Minister added that the country’s vehicle numbers had crossed 34 crore and registration of vehicles was growing at 12%, because of which reducing vehicular pollution became a major challenge.

The Minister announced that the Union government would formulate a policy to promote the use of alternative fuel in construction activities.