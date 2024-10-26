National Mental Health Festival 2024 kicks off in Bengaluru

Mannotsava, National Mental Health Festival 2024, co-hosted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) and Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies (RNP) kicked off on Saturday (October 26, 2024).

Scheduled to be held over two days, the event aims to elevate mental health conversations across India, bringing together experts, artists, and communities to combat stigma and foster awareness.

The festival was inaugurated by Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, L.S. Shashidhara, Centre Director, National Centre for Biological Sciences, and Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies.

According to a release, the festival features a diverse lineup, including expert-led discussions, art performances, interactive workshops, and informative stalls.

“Its inclusive nature ensures participation from a wide cross-section of society, helping to expand the dialogue on mental well-being,” the release added.

Speaking about the event, Dr. Murthy said, “Mannotsava aspires to be a bridge between science and society and between mental wellness and illness. It creates a space for the sharing of credible information related to mental health.”

Ms. Nilekani said following the pandemic, mental health has emerged as a topic that needs a lot more discussion. “But we don’t have many public platforms that bring together experts, civil society, researchers, and artists to dialogue on the state of our individual and collective well-being. Mannotsava endeavours to be such a platform,” she added.

Prof. Padinjat said, “We are poised at a unique moment in time where the emergence of powerful new technologies can drive discovery in the area of altered brain function in mental illness in India and across the world. Such discoveries can be a powerful enabler of new and better solutions for handling the challenges posed by my mental illness and be an enabler of mental well-being.”

The two-day festival is expected to attract over 2000 attendees, including students, medical practitioners, public, counsellors, caregivers and development sector professionals.

