National-level HR conclave held 

December 09, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - BENGALURU

A national-level HR conclave was organised by Nitte School of Management in association with HR Shapers, Bengaluru, on Saturday.

Mahesh Bhatt, CEO, Fornax Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd., spoke on the role of Artificial Intelligence and Automation in the industry. He said it not only saves time of HR professionals, but also minimises the risk of human error.

“Generative Artificial Intelligence has the potential to close the data gap and pace and tempo gap. In a nutshell, an assignment that would normally take a relatively proficient human, an hour or longer, can be completed in seconds,” he said.

Over 250 industry heads, HR professionals and others participated in the day-long panel discussion on adaptation of Generative Artificial Intelligence in various fields of Human Resource Management., a release stated.

