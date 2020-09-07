National Law School of India University to disassociate from CLAT 2020

Move follows decision to conduct its own entrance test

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has said that no member of the university, including the Vice-Chancellor or any member of staff, will participate in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020.

A press release issued by Sarasu Esther Thomas, Registrar of the university, on Sunday stated that none of the members of the university will participate in CLAT “in any manner, administratively or otherwise.”

The university has said that the move comes after the consortium of the National Law Universities had stated that if NLSIU decides to go ahead with their independent test for this year’s admission, they cannot remain associated with CLAT and the secretariat of the consortium may be shifted out of NLSIU.

Responding to criticism by the consortium that conducting the National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) would be a violation of the bye-laws, the university said, “University, and its Vice-Chancellor, have not violated the consortium bye-laws. NLSIU has been a founding member of the consortium, and has not acted in derogation of the objectives of the consortium at any time and in any manner. Moreover, the Vice-Chancellor has not acted in any manner that gives rise to any potential for a conflict of interest.”

The university has also clarified that they have not received any communication from the consortium and only learnt about the decisions taken in the recent consortium meetings from the press. NLSIU had written to the consortium that they have “no legal authority under the memorandum of association or the bye-laws to adopt a resolution removing NLSIU from the consortium,” the release said.

While NLSIU will conduct NLAT – an online home-based test for its B.A., LL.B programme as well as the LL.M programme for the 2020-2021 academic year on September 12 – the CLAT for admissions to the remaining 21 NLUs is slated to be held on September 28.

NLSIU had decided to conduct its own entrance test as they felt repeated postponement of CLAT had resulted in uncertainty for students and parents. It had pointed out that NLSIU is uniquely disadvantaged as it follows a trimester system, in which every academic year is made up of three terms of 90 days duration.