National industry meet on sericultural technology promotion organised

Central Silk Board (CSB), Ministry of Textiles, on Wednesday, organised the National Industry Meet on Sericultural Industrial Promotion.

During the programme, the officials discussed key technologies and their impact on different segments of the sericulture industry towards its growth and sustainability. The meet aimed to bring together scientists, industrial experts and sericulture stakeholders to discuss and disseminate the latest advancements in sericulture to the end users.

CSB Member Secretary P. Sivakumar said the board is a working farmer-centric organisation, and the entrepreneurs have to focus on how to market their products and technologies internationally besides supplying the things to sericulture dependents.

