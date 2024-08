Ragi Kana is celebrating National Handloom Day with an exhibition of handloom products and sale on Sunday at 11 a.m. There will also be an interaction with weavers and a block printing workshop.

The event will be held at Sri Ramakrishna Samagra Shikshana Kendra School campus, off Bannerghatta Road, near Decathlon, Gottigere.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.