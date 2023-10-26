ADVERTISEMENT

National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence set up at SJBIT

October 26, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:17 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The National Information and Cybersecurity Council (NICC) has established the National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (NCCE) at the SJB Institute of Technology (Autonomous) in Bengaluru. This partnership brings together the expertise of the NICC with the academic excellence and technological innovation of the SJB Institute of Technology, the SJBIT said in a press release.

The inaugural ceremony of the NCCE will be scheduled later this year and it will feature distinguished guests from the cybersecurity industry, government officials, and academia, the release stated.

Prakashnath Swami, managing director, BGS and SJB Group of Institutions, Bengaluru, said, “We are honoured to host the NICC’s National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence at our institution. This partnership will go a long way in allowing students and other aspirants to access cutting-edge resources and knowledge in the field of cybersecurity, enabling them to become leaders in this critical domain.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US