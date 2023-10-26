HamberMenu
National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence set up at SJBIT

October 26, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:17 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The National Information and Cybersecurity Council (NICC) has established the National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (NCCE) at the SJB Institute of Technology (Autonomous) in Bengaluru. This partnership brings together the expertise of the NICC with the academic excellence and technological innovation of the SJB Institute of Technology, the SJBIT said in a press release.

The inaugural ceremony of the NCCE will be scheduled later this year and it will feature distinguished guests from the cybersecurity industry, government officials, and academia, the release stated.

Prakashnath Swami, managing director, BGS and SJB Group of Institutions, Bengaluru, said, “We are honoured to host the NICC’s National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence at our institution. This partnership will go a long way in allowing students and other aspirants to access cutting-edge resources and knowledge in the field of cybersecurity, enabling them to become leaders in this critical domain.”

