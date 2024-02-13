ADVERTISEMENT

National conference held in Jyoti Nivas College

February 13, 2024 05:25 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - BENGALURU

The topic was ‘Promoting Inclusion Through Arts and Creative Expression: A Path to Better Mental Health’

The Hindu Bureau

Jyoti Nivas College, Bengaluru | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Manasi Psychology Association, Department of Psychology, Jyoti Nivas College Autonomous, in association with Eka Inclusion, organised an international conference on “Promoting Inclusion Through Arts and Creative Expression: A Path to Better Mental Health” on February 10.

An app developed by the postgraduate students of the college, which helps save time, effort, and resources by collecting fundamental data of a student in four domains to check their functional skills was launched during the conference.

The conference was followed by a discussion on themes such as mental health, inclusivity, art and creativity, social wellness, mental health promotion and socialisation and its effects on an individual, the college in a release said..

