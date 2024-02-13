National conference held in Jyoti Nivas College

Manasi Psychology Association, Department of Psychology, Jyoti Nivas College Autonomous, in association with Eka Inclusion, organised an international conference on “Promoting Inclusion Through Arts and Creative Expression: A Path to Better Mental Health” on February 10.
An app developed by the postgraduate students of the college, which helps save time, effort, and resources by collecting fundamental data of a student in four domains to check their functional skills was launched during the conference.
The conference was followed by a discussion on themes such as mental health, inclusivity, art and creativity, social wellness, mental health promotion and socialisation and its effects on an individual, the college in a release said..
