GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National conference held in Jyoti Nivas College

The topic was ‘Promoting Inclusion Through Arts and Creative Expression: A Path to Better Mental Health’

February 13, 2024 05:25 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Jyoti Nivas College, Bengaluru

Jyoti Nivas College, Bengaluru | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Manasi Psychology Association, Department of Psychology, Jyoti Nivas College Autonomous, in association with Eka Inclusion, organised an international conference on “Promoting Inclusion Through Arts and Creative Expression: A Path to Better Mental Health” on February 10.

An app developed by the postgraduate students of the college, which helps save time, effort, and resources by collecting fundamental data of a student in four domains to check their functional skills was launched during the conference.

The conference was followed by a discussion on themes such as mental health, inclusivity, art and creativity, social wellness, mental health promotion and socialisation and its effects on an individual, the college in a release said..

Related Topics

bengaluru / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.