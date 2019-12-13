Bengaluru

National conclave of socialists in Bengaluru

A two-day national conclave of socialists will begin in Bengaluru on Saturday to deliberate upon various problems plaguing the country.

It will be jointly organised by a host of organisations such as the Socialist Study Centre, Hind Mazdoor Sabha,Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, and Dalit Sangharsha Samiti. It will be inaugurated by Prof. Anand Kumar of Jawaharlal National University.

A committee comprising Michael B. Fernandes, B.R. Patil and B.T. Lalitha Naik, among others, will organise the conclave. Mr. Patil, a former MLA, told The Hindu that the conclave would see a “Bengaluru resolution” to provide a roadmap for future struggles.

The event, being organised to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, will be held at Gandhi Bhavan.

