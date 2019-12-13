National conclave of socialists in Bengaluru

A two-day national conclave of socialists will begin in Bengaluru on Saturday to deliberate upon various problems plaguing the country.
It will be jointly organised by a host of organisations such as the Socialist Study Centre, Hind Mazdoor Sabha,Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, and Dalit Sangharsha Samiti. It will be inaugurated by Prof. Anand Kumar of Jawaharlal National University.
A committee comprising Michael B. Fernandes, B.R. Patil and B.T. Lalitha Naik, among others, will organise the conclave. Mr. Patil, a former MLA, told The Hindu that the conclave would see a “Bengaluru resolution” to provide a roadmap for future struggles.
The event, being organised to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, will be held at Gandhi Bhavan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.