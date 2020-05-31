Bengaluru

NASSCOM develops data analysis tool to help in fight against pandemic

The State government, in collaboration with the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has developed a data analysis tool to help in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “This product can provide all relevant coronavirus-related information including source of infection, its classification, infection rate, statistical information, detecting the infection, as well as treatment, along with real-time information on available infrastructure and human resources,” said Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwatha Narayan in a video conference with leaders of the IT-BT sector at launch.

He highlighted Karnataka’s management of the situation using the latest technology. He also highlighted the need to improve existing health care infrastructure.

“It is important to digitise the healthcare services for which the help of the IT-BT sectors will be essential. We need to use all available resources to provide 24/7 health care in the city. Our work should be a model for other states to follow. I, as a doctor, am ready to provide all possible cooperation. I request all companies to join hands with me in doing this.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 1:05:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/nasscom-develops-data-analysis-tool-to-help-in-fight-against-pandemic/article31713185.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY