NASI recognition for Bengaluru scientist
He works for CSIR-CIMAP
Dinesh A. Nagegowda, Senior Principal Scientist and scientist in-charge of CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, Research Centre, Bengaluru, has been elected as a fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, India, for his significant contribution in plant science, particularly in the area of molecular biology and biotechnology of specialised metabolites in medicinal and aromatic plants.
