NASI recognition for Bengaluru scientist

Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) regional centre, Bengaluru.

BENGALURU

09 December 2021 12:43 IST

He works for CSIR-CIMAP

Dinesh A. Nagegowda, Senior Principal Scientist and scientist in-charge of CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, Research Centre, Bengaluru, has been elected as a fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, India, for his significant contribution in plant science, particularly in the area of molecular biology and biotechnology of specialised metabolites in medicinal and aromatic plants.

Advertising

Advertising