Narcotics ring unearthed, drugs worth ₹1 crore seized

Bengaluru

05 September 2021 20:08 IST

The police have unearthed a narcotics ring in the city and recovered ₹1 crore worth of drugs from a Nigerian national, who was allegedly part of the racket.

Acting on a tip-off about a drug peddler, a team from the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch raided a rented accommodation at Kammanahalli on Saturday and recovered 500 gm of MDMA crystals and 400 MDMA tablets worth about ₹1 crore from the house. The police arrested the Nigerian national in whose possession the drugs were found.

Investigations have revealed that the accused had come to India on a tourist visa and was staying with another Nigerian national in Mumbai. Both of them were reportedly peddling drugs. The Santa Cruz police in Mumbai had booked the duo in a narcotics case earlier.

However, when he came out on bail, the accused shifted to Bengaluru, rented a house at Kammanahalli and resumed peddling drugs in a new place under a different name, the probe has revealed. “The accused continued to source narcotics from Mumbai, available at a cheaper cost, and smuggled them to Bengaluru in toothpaste and cosmetic boxes via road. He would sell drugs mainly to students and software engineers in the city.

This comes close on the heels of another big bust where sleuths recovered narcotics worth ₹2 crore after they arrested two drug peddlers from Jharkhand in Whitefield. Like in the recent case, these peddlers got their supply of narcotics from a man in New Delhi, who in turn bought them off the dark net.